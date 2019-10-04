The relations between Indian and Pakistani cricketers are often highly confusing. On one hand, players on both sides are highly patriotic and therefore, likely to be on opposing sides of political debates. At the same time, there also seems to be a great deal of mutual respect and friendship between the players.

These friendships surface in the most unexpected moments and in the most unexpected ways. At a time when the two countries are witnessing serious political tensions and the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is constantly talking about nuclear warfare, Shahid Afridi has made a revelation which will surprise many.

The former Pakistani international cricketer shared a video on his YouTube page where he gave viewers an in-depth look into his luxurious, palatial home in Karachi. The magnificence of the house is awe-inspiring and leaves one feeling envious.

However, one of the most interesting parts of the video isn't about the house or the lavish interiors. It, instead, deals with a very special jersey he has kept encased in glass in his house. This jersey is of none other than Virat Kohli.

It seems Afridi likes to have the jerseys of great players as a souvenir in his house. The former Pakistan captain has the shirts of Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers and himself hanging on his walls. But on this visual tour of his majestic home, the former all-rounder, while showing off these prized possessions, especially pointed out the signed jersey of a man he described as "one and only, my favourite."

This cricketer is Virat Kohli. Afridi has one of Kohli's shirts from, apparently, the 2016 World T20. The shirt also bears the signature of the entire Indian team from that tournament. The famous all-rounder revealed that he requested Kohli to give him his T-shirt so that he can auction it for his foundation and he intends to do so in future.

But that wasn't the only interesting bit of information that the 44-year old shared. He also showed the viewers his 'weapon.' It is the bat with which he scored the 37-ball hundred which was, till 2015, the fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

Here is the most interesting thing about the bat with which Afridi caned the Sri Lankans in October 1996 for that memorable knock – it belonged to Sachin Tendulkar. Afridi said that the bat would "always remain close to him." He also told the viewers that it was Waqar Younis who gave the bat to him on the day he played that innings.

He also described Sachin as "one of his favourite players." So, while he keeps making provocative comments on the Kashmir issue and continues to draw the ire of Indians, especially Gautam Gambhir, Afridi continues to treasure Kohli's shirt and Sachin's bat as two of his most prized possessions.