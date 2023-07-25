Cricketing star MS Dhoni has fans across the globe but his wife Sakshi Dhoni seems to be a die-hard fan of Telugu actor Allu Arjun. For the unknown, the Dhonis are entering the film industry with the upcoming romantic drama Let's Get Married aka LGM.

At a recent promotional event in Hyderabad, the star's wife opened upon her admiration for the Pushpa star and Hindi-dubbed Telugu films. "I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. Back then, there was no Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan," she revealed with excitement.

With expectations sky-high, Allu Arjun is scaling new heights with the first glimpse of Pushpa 2. The second part will be an intense face-off between Pushpa and SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Earlier, there was a buzz that Srivalli (Rashmika) would die in the second part of the franchise. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar saved fans from heartbreak by thrashing the reports as fake news. However, Srivalli's absence from the teaser has once again paved the way for the rumours.

Sai Pallavi is doing an extended cameo in the film. There is a buzz that she will be paired with Fahadh. However, with Srivalli's death rumours, we wonder whether Pallavi is replacing Rashmika. SP Shekhawat's revenge, Jaali Reddy's plot and Srinu waiting for the right time to attack would be the major plots in the sequel.

Pushpa 2 will be high on action and of course Allu Arjun's swag. There is a buzz that the makers are planning to reprise the epic 'Ooo Antava Mawa' song in the sequel to Sans Samantha. However, there is no official confirmation of this.