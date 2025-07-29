Priya Yadav is winning rave reviews for her emotional performance in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Kaalidhar Laapata.' The actress played AB Jr.'s sister in the film, and their emotional scenes became the film's high point. International Business Times got in touch with Priya to talk about how she bagged the role, working with Abhishek Bachchan, inhibitions and more.

How did you bag Kaalidhar Laapata?

It's one of those moments that felt meant to be. I had auditioned for the part but didn't have much expectations. A few weeks later, I got a call saying that I have been locked in for the character of Gudiya. And from then on till the day we ended the shoot, I became Gudiya.

Were you aware that the film had Abhishek Bachchan playing the lead role? How was it knowing it for the first time?

I wasn't aware when I first auditioned. Once I found out, it felt like a full-circle moment. I've grown up watching him on screen, and suddenly, I was about to share the frame with him. There was excitement, of course — but also a deep sense of responsibility. When you get a chance like that, you want to give it everything you've got.

I read somewhere that you grew up watching him as a kid. How was it working with him?

Yes, I have — and that made working with him all the more special. What stood out to me the most was his humility. He's someone who comes to set with no airs, fully present, deeply invested in the story, and respectful to every single person on the team. As a young actor, that teaches you a lot — not just about the craft, but about how to carry yourself. We had scenes that were emotionally intense, and his generosity as a co-actor made those moments feel real and alive.

Were there any inhibitions? Any anecdote you would like to share?

Definitely. As someone relatively new to the big screen, I did walk in with a few nerves — especially knowing I was sharing scenes with actors I had admired for years. But the environment on set was surprisingly warm and collaborative. There was a moment during an emotional scene where I had to shift from holding it all in to completely breaking down — all in a single breath. I remember feeling the pressure of getting it "right." Just before the take, the director looked at me and said, "Don't perform — just feel it." That changed everything. I stopped thinking about how I looked or how I sounded, and just lived in the moment.

How similar or different was the role of "Gudiya" from your real life?

Gudiya and I share the same emotional core — we both love fiercely, we fight for our people, and we rarely ask for help, even when we need it. But unlike me, Gudiya has grown up with very little space to dream. Her world is heavy, full of expectations and quiet sacrifices. Playing her made me realize how many "Gudiyas" exist around us — women who are soft but strong, unseen but essential. In many ways, she changed how I see the world.

What kind of roles you want to take up next?