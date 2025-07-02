Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father to Abhishek and Shweta. From praising their performances, hyping their achievements to often expressing his love and admiration for his grown-up kids; Big B does what every parent does. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his blog to declare the 'Refugee' actor as his "inheritor". The post grabbed quite some attention.

Now, Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to Mr Bachchan's social media declaration of him being his "uttaradhikari". "I think my father and mother would be proud of anything that I do, provided they know that I've given it my best. People forget he's also a father. For us, Amitabh Bachchan is a hero," he said in an interview.

"So, we never look at it from that lens, but he's also a family man! He's a father, he's a grandfather. For some reason we think, 'Oh no, he's not allowed to be that or be human', but he is. He's also a father, and my mother is also a mother. I'm their child. They're allowed to feel the way every other parent would feel," Abhishek told ETimes.

What Amitabh Bachchan had written

"... and there is immense admiration for Abhishek. 'Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge (My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors ... they that shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons)' – Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

In a recent interview, Abhishek had also reacted to the news of his separation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He revealed that such news never used to bother him earlier but now it does as he has a family. He added that people writing such things about him should come to his face and dare to say it to him directly.

The 'Ludo' actor also said that he understands that negative news sells and thus clarifying something would further lead to more speculations.