It sounds unbelievable, but it's true—a watchman of the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Department, commonly known as Food and Supplies, turned a millionaire through illegal means.

The watchman, whose duty was to guard the CAPD store at night, amassed enormous wealth—including palatial houses, multiple bank accounts, and frequent foreign travel—despite drawing only a meagre salary as a Chowkidar.

An investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that Sahailal Showkat Ali, a night Chowkidar with the CAPD Department, had accumulated wealth far beyond his known sources of income.

The ACB found that he owned numerous bank accounts and multiple palatial houses, and had travelled abroad several times. Following the registration of a Disproportionate Assets case, the ACB initiated a detailed verification process.

The verification revealed that the accused had acquired significant assets, including a double-storey residential house in Israrabad, Sidhra (Jammu), another double-storey house in Banihal, several land plots at different locations, and luxury vehicles. Financial documents and evidence indicating unaccounted wealth were also recovered.

During the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Hon'ble Court, and extensive raids were carried out at the accused's residences in Sidhra and Banihal in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses.

During these searches, the team recovered 16 cheque books and five passbooks from various banks, land documents pertaining to properties at different locations, a passport with details of international travel history, foreign currency notes, and three official rubber stamps of senior officers—including one each of the Assistant Director, CAPD, Ramban and TSO Banihal. Other incriminating materials were also seized.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR (No. 01/2025) under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), at Police Station ACB Doda, against public servant Shahilal Showkat Ali, a night Chowkidar posted at the Tehsil Supply Office (TSO) Banihal.

The case was initiated after a secret verification into allegations that the accused had acquired substantial assets—both movable and immovable—disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his own name and in the names of his family members.