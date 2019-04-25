Grand Theft Auto, popularly shortened to GTA, is one of the bestselling videogame franchises in the world. Even before Rockstar's cowboy gunslinging AAA title Red Dead Redemption 2 was released back in October last year, a plethora of rumours surrounding GTA 6 and Bully 2 started swarming the internet. Rockstar has not officially announced anything about either game, but the internet is ripe with leaks, resumes, job listings and anything people can get their hands on.

Here are a few leads on GTA 6, mostly for fans to quench their excitement.

The NDA-Breaking Resume

Bibin Michael, an ex-Rockstar India employee listed GTA 6 amongst his work in an Art Station resume. Michael has since removed the entry from his resume. His LinkedIn profile shows that he worked for Rockstar Games India for 5 months but doesn't have anything on specific games. The information was found by a member of GTAForums. The thread has comments from fans who don't believe the story to be true. Some even believe the game won't be out till 2023. Michael currently works as a 3D artist for Codemasters, known for racing games like GRID, Dirt and the F1 series. He was also credited in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Job Listings

Rockstar's job listings have become a thing of interest for rumour hunters. In job listings reported on Gearnuke, Rockstar Games have been looking for Technical Face Developers, Motion Capture Specialists and Technical Artists to "develop new technology for future titles" and "build upon the next generation". This could mean something grander is in the works, but as we have seen with RDR2 already, Rockstar does not hold back when it comes to perfecting tiny details.

The European Leaker Dev

A European developer leaked information on Pastebin regarding various big titles. Among these is an entry which goes as follows – "GTA 6 Holiday 2020 most probably, not hearing anything ps4 related."

The same entry also mentions Miami and New York to be potential cities for the game. It was initially rumoured to be set in Vice City (which is based on Miami) so that information is in line with existing speculation. However, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the author has said that they are not sure about anything GTA 6-related.

GTA 5 was released in 2013, five years after GTA 4. Despite the time, GTA 5 sales are still going strong due to the consistent updates, DLCs and the ardent GTA Online community. The multiplayer world of GTA is constantly updated with user-made missions and race tracks. Moreover, GTA V is still topping Steam charts, something which will probably be constant till they decide to release Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC.

Amidst all the love, we have a few brave/clumsy souls whose actions give fans something to speculate and look forward to. It would be a shame to not have another GTA, as it is one of the best-selling franchises not just for Rockstar, but the entire gaming industry.