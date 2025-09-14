GST revamp to enhance mobility, promote healthier lifestyles for youth

The GST reductions are more than tax changes — they are transformational enablers that improve affordability, enhance mobility, promote healthier lifestyles and strengthen key industries, the government said on Sunday.

By lowering GST rates on gyms/fitness centres, two-wheelers, and small cars, the Government has not only reduced the financial burden on households but also advanced its long-term vision of promoting healthier lifestyles, affordable transportation, and improved ease of living.

These steps will directly benefit the middle class, youth, and working professionals, while also stimulating demand in key sectors of the economy, according to the government.

The GST reduction on gyms and fitness centres from 18 per cent to 5 per cent marks a decisive step towards building a healthier and more active India.

Fitness, which was earlier considered a luxury by many, is now being made accessible to wider sections of society. This aligns with the broader public health agenda of preventive care and wellness promotion.

This measure complements national preventive health initiatives such as the 'Fit India Movement', which encourages citizens to prioritise regular exercise and lifestyle changes to prevent chronic illnesses.

The GST on two-wheelers (bikes up to and including 350cc) have been cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Two-wheelers are more than just vehicles, they are a lifeline of mobility for millions of Indians, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The reduction in GST brings meaningful relief to lower-middle-class households, young professionals, and gig workers who depend on affordable transport for their livelihood and daily needs, said the government.

The reduction in GST makes small cars more affordable, encouraging first-time buyers to invest in personal mobility solutions.

Compact cars are most popular in semi-urban and rural markets. Lower GST will accelerate sales in these regions, strengthening the auto industry's rural footprint.

Affordable small cars expand mobility options for young professionals, working parents, and students, making daily commuting easier and more reliable.

By boosting the auto sector, the move also supports job creation in manufacturing, sales, services, and financing, reinforcing India's growth momentum.

Together, GST reforms measures represent a significant push towards the government's vision of economic self-reliance, citizen empowerment, and improved ease of living for every Indian.

(With inputs from IANS)