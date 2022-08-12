Controversial author Salman Rushdie, whose 'The Satanic Verses' led to death threats against him, was attacked while participating in an event in New York state, media reports said.

India-born Rushdie was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution when a man ran onto the stage and either punched or stabbed him, the BBC reported citing eyewitnesses. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing chaos on the stage.

Rushdie's condition is not known yet.

The attacker was arrested by the local police. More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)