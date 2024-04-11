IANS

Vedant Navi had secured first rank in Arts Stream in Karnataka and emerged as the overall second-topper. But more than that, he was soon spotted as the beneficiary of the state government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

"My father is no more. My mother faced difficulties as the family was debt-ridden. In this crunch time, the money received through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme (Rs 2,000 every month given for women heads of family) helped my studies and hostel stay and other expenditures," Vedant had stated after being spotted as the topper in Class 12 in Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party's unit in Karnataka have soon highlighted the statement of Class 12 Board exam topper from the state, Vedant Navi, and noted that "it was a matter of pride as their schemes were bringing effective social and economic changes".

The Congress on Thursday launched a social media campaign by releasing posters and short videos.

Sharing the success story on his social media account, Rahul Gandhi said, "Such 'Success Stories' make me believe and ensure that our 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee of putting Rs. 1 lakh every year in women's accounts will prove to be a revolutionary step to shaping the country's fate."

"Congress's Gruha Lakshmi scheme going on in Karnataka under which more than 1 crore women get Rs 2,000 every month, using the same money a mother taught her son Vedant and he got second rank in the whole state in PUC exam," Rahul Gandhi stated.

"Vedant's story is a living example of Indian women's penance and willpower to strengthen the house with pai-pai. Imagine, when women of poor families across the country will get Rs 1 lakh every year through the 'Mahalakshmi Yojana', how many Vedantas will change the future of the family with their talent? This historic plan of Congress will give the dreams of poor families a flight into reality," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress in Karnataka said the schemes of the government were giving succour to the people. "It is a matter of pride that in a span of 10 months, our government's schemes are bringing effective social and economic changes," the party claimed.

"It is a testimony to the success of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme that the family of Vedant, who secured first rank in the Arts stream, was supported by the money provided by the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Our schemes have brought changes in many people's lives. The Congress party has built the lives of the people and thereby built the nation," the Congress stated.