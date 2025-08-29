Indian stock broking platform Groww is on the verge of taking its next big step towards growth after receiving approval from the country's market regulator for its initial public offering (IPO), according to sources familiar with the matter. The confidential filing made by Groww back in May has now been given the green light, setting the stage for a potential IPO worth between $700 million and $1 billion.

The company, previously valued at $7 billion, is now eyeing a valuation range of $8 billion to $9 billion as it gears up to go public in the last quarter of 2025. While the Securities and Exchange Board of India has yet to make an official announcement on its website, sources suggest that the confirmation is imminent. Both sources, requesting anonymity, highlighted the confidential nature of the discussions and the pending confirmation process.

Backing from investors like Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners has placed Groww in a strong position to compete in the stock broking industry, facing off against local rivals such as Zerodha. Reports indicate that the IPO will involve a combination of new share issuance and existing investors reducing their stakes, a strategy commonly seen in such public offerings.

India's IPO market has shown remarkable strength in recent times, ranking as the world's second-largest after the United States in the first half of 2025. Data from LSEG reveals that India accounted for 12% of total global IPO proceeds during that period, underscoring the country's growing prominence in the global financial landscape.

As Groww prepares to make its market debut, investors and analysts will be closely watching how the company navigates the public market waters and whether it can live up to its ambitious valuation targets. With the stage set for a transformative journey ahead, all eyes are on Groww to see if it can capitalize on the booming Indian IPO market and establish itself as a key player in the increasingly competitive stock broking sector.