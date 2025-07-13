It was nothing short of an absolute cinematic moment during the ongoing third Test match between India and England. On July 12, 2025, India captain Shubman Gill was caught on camera hurling expletives and making obscene gestures towards England opener Zak Crawley in a dramatic end to Day 3 at Lord's.

The incident unfolded during England's second innings, when Crawley attempted to deliberately delay play in the final minutes of the day, taking advantage of the low evening light. Frustrated by these tactics and eager to have his pacers bowl at least two more overs, a visibly agitated Shubman Gill walked up to Crawley, showed him the middle finger, and shouted, "Grow some f****** ba**s"—an outburst clearly picked up by the stump mic.

Shubman Gill's aggressive reaction didn't go unnoticed. Jasprit Bumrah, too, appeared irritated as he returned to his mark. The moment quickly went viral, with netizens mocking Shubman and drawing comparisons between his outburst and the fiery Virat Kohli's aggression on the field.

This was my fav moment. Shubman Gill was unintentionally funny ??? pic.twitter.com/07OSKLB4iX — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 12, 2025

Social media had a field day reacting to Shubman's on-field meltdown.

Virat Kohli fans need some help as they are missing him badly, it's so stupid to accuse Shubman Gill of copying him, Kohli must be proud of Gill and jumping on his sofa like a kid while watching all this drama, Man was really passionate for Test cricket ?pic.twitter.com/7B6gqB9dU9 — ? (@Aagneyax) July 12, 2025

Virat Kohli watching Shubman Gill abuse England batters pic.twitter.com/LyTVBrTJHe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 12, 2025

For those who have missed the bollywood level acting of Shubman Gill ? #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1Djrf92vs0 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 13, 2025

Shubman Gill: "Grow some balls man. "



Ben Duckett: " I will but why are you sounding like a girl".



???? pic.twitter.com/PnzVlFeun5 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) July 12, 2025

Always annoying when you can't get another over in before close ? pic.twitter.com/3Goknoe2n5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

Shubman Gill to Zak Crawley pic.twitter.com/Lp0lKdPaE7 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 12, 2025

We got angry Shubman Gill and Ben Duckett moment before GTA6 ??#INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/REyg8L4rxj — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) July 12, 2025

Commenting on the incident, former England player Jonathan Trott said, "We don't know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. But I don't like the acting from Shubman Gill, as a captain, you set the tone. Pointing fingers and getting very confrontational, very much like a previous captain before getting in the face of the opposition. I am all for being competitive and being tough on the field, but sometimes you have to rise above it. It sets up nicely for tomorrow's play."

Sunil Gavaskar Supports Crawley

Sunil Gavaskar took the side of Zak Crawley after the day's play. Gavaskar said that opening batters do not have the cushion of nightwatchmen, and understandably did not want to bat late in the day. Gavaskar said that Crawley was well within his rights to call for the physio after getting hit by Bumrah on his gloves.

At the end of Day 3's play, England are only 2 runs ahead of India in the Test match, which makes for potentially a fascinating contest in the final two days of the game.