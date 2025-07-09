Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Centre Court on Monday, July 7, 2025, enjoying the Wimbledon clash between tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Several photos of Anushka and Virat watching the match surfaced on social media. Apart from Virat and Anushka, social media influencer and actor Avneet Kaur was also present at the venue on the same day. A day later, on July 8, 2025, Avneet took to Instagram to drop stunning photos of herself in a white mini skirt and matching top, accessorised with sunglasses. Her chic appearance at Wimbledon was enough to spark a wave of reactions online, with netizens teasing Virat and Avneet.

For the unversed, about a month ago, Virat had liked a few of Avneet's photos on social media, later clarifying that it was an algorithm glitch. Now, with both Avneet and Virat spotted at Wimbledon, though separately, netizens were quick to connect the dots.

Some netizens linked Virat's seemingly stressed and distracted expressions in the stands to Avneet's presence. Amid several photos, a picture of Anushka scrolling through her phone during the match led many to speculate that she might have been secretly checking Avneet's Instagram stories.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

A user wrote, "I'm sure Wimbledon's algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction."

What had happened?

On April 30, Avneet Kaur shared a series of bold pictures on Instagram. In the viral photos, she wore a green crop top paired with a printed wrap skirt, flaunting her midriff.

What caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli liking these photos. Avneet Kaur's fan pages took a screenshot and shared it on multiple social media platforms.

Virst issued a clarification, his note read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding."