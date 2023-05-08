Social media sensation and actress Uorfi Javed is an avid special media user and often voices her opinions. Known for her sartorial choice the actor and fashion icon has often been on the racing end of trolls and negativity. However, the actress never misses a chance and claps back at the trollers and netizens who spread hatred towards her.

Uorfi Javed gets uninvited from event because of Madhuri Dixit; sympathizes with Kangana Ranaut

Recently, Uorfi took to her social media platforms and said she was cancelled at the last minute from an event in Mumbai. She later mentioned that it was how the organisers got in touch with her and then asked her not to come as she was not on actor Madhuri Dixit's 'guest list.

Spilling the beans, she took to her Instagram account and shared a post from the HT style awards event and said, "Fun fact about this event – they reached out to my team, inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told my team I'm no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I am not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason)."

She also added that she isn't going out of her way to attend such events but it was not fair for the organisers to ask her not to come. "Bhai main marr nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye, but to tell someone last moment not to come after inviting them. Grow some b**** or borrow from me," she added.

She also revealed how she sympathises with Kangana Ranaut who has also been vocal about the favouritism in Bollywood. Praising the actress she wrote, "I'm slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does. When you've been ganged up against for so long, you go hard! You go queen. @KanganaTeam."

I’m slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does . When you’ve been ganged up against for so long , you go hard !

Uorfi also slammed Pinkvilla for trolling her outfit and schooled the website for wrongly spelling her name.

Uorfi has been on the list of some of the choicest fashion designers

Earlier this year, Uorfi turned model for ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and was seen in a golden saree. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared some pictures of Uorfi. They captioned the post, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her."

Uorfi had walked the ramp for designer Arshi Singhal.

Two days ago, Uorfi Javed walked the ramp with Zeenat Aman for designer Amit Aggarwal in Mumbai.