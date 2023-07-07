Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July 8 visit to Telangana's Warangal district on Saturday, the infighting in BJP came into the open on Thursday with a clash between two groups resulting in ransacking of the party office.

Groups of two senior leaders in Narasmpet constituency in the district clashed publicly, adding to the problems of the saffron party in Telangana.

Supporters of Revuri Prakash Reddy and Rana Prataph attacked each other in the party office, as what started as an argument snowballed to a full-blown fight in the presence of senior leader and former MP Jithender Reddy.

The clash began after the two factions had a heated argument over mobilising people for the July 8 public meeting in Warangal. The clashing groups damaged furniture and broke window panes. Both the groups blamed each other for the incident, which caused an embarrassment to the saffron party.

The clash took place when the party was yet to recover from serious infighting which led to the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the party President two days ago. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was named the new party chief after a section of leaders threatened an open revolt.

Appear together

Amid rumblings in Telangana BJP following change of guard, new state party President G. Kishan Reddy and his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar together appeared before media on Thursday in a show of unity.

Both the leaders denied any differences and vowed to work together to bring BJP to power in the state in the Assembly elections due to be held later this year.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Kishan Reddy, who was named new state BJP president replacing Bandi Sanjay two days ago, addressed his maiden press conference. Bandi Sanjay, who earlier arrived from Delhi, joined him to show that the party is united.

Kishan Reddy's leadership

Congratulating Kishan Reddy on his appointment as the party President, he said that under Kishan Reddy's leadership, all will work together to end "the anti-people and corrupt rule of the BRS".

Bandi Sanjay alleged that a misinformation campaign is being run on social media about him, Kishan Reddy and the party. Both the leaders appealed to BJP workers and people to make the June 8 public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Warangal a huge success.

Dismissing allegations that the BJP has secret understanding with the BRS, he said it was BRS and Congress which had electoral alliances in the past. He said the Congressy, whose leaders won elections on hand symbol but boarded the car (BRS symbol) to become ministers, has no moral right to criticise them.

Alleging that the BRS went back on all promises made to people of Telangana, he claimed that the BJP alone is fighting to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people.

(With inputs from IANS)