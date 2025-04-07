The gripping trailer of Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, was unveiled on Monday. Set in early 2000s Kashmir, the film features Hashmi in a powerful role as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

Inspired by true events, Ground Zero also delves into the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attack, with Emraan's character spearheading a two-year-long investigation to uncover terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba.

Comeback ho to @emraanhashmi bhai jaisa Jo dekhke apko Apka Deewana hojaye??? #GroundZero pic.twitter.com/sQiDpwuGUt — Suraj asrani (@Surajasrani11) April 7, 2025

The trailer opens with a brutal terrorist attack on soldiers and the death toll rising above 70. Amidst the chaos, Emraan Hashmi's character emerges as a determined force, fighting back and challenging the ongoing unrest in Kashmir. His mission is clear: to drive out terror and reclaim the land from its clutches.

@tejasdeoskar Sir Thank you for making #GroundZero with #EmraanHashmi . We fans are damn excited for this movie and you deserve all the praise. Best of luck Sir. pic.twitter.com/AgdJNDTOLx — Siddhant (@Siddhan67759253) April 7, 2025

As the trailer progresses, Emraan's character delves into the psyche of the youth, lamenting that in an age when they should be holding paintbrushes, they are instead picking up pistols and have taken a violent route.

From uncovering Ghazi Baba's network to fighting for the soul of Kashmir, Ground Zero is inspired by true events. Emraan Hashmi delivers a power-packed performance rooted in resilience and patriotism.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "A faceless enemy, a fearless officer. The hunt begins."

Netizens have been quick to laud Emraan's groundbreaking act.

A user mentioned, "@tejasdeoskar Sir Thank you for making #GroundZero with #EmraanHashmi. We fans are damn excited for this movie and you deserve all the praise. Best of luck Sir."

Another wrote, "The trailer is full of intense and action-packed moments. #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! It's going to be a thrilling cinematic experience."

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra in key roles. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 25.