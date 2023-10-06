Sunny Leone is back in Bollywood after a long time. The former adult star will now be seen in the remake of Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from Yaarana. The hit number is best remembered for Madhuri Dixit's energetic and brilliantly choreographed dance moves. Sunny took to social media to share the song's teaser and internet has lost it.

Netizens not pleased

"Gross..Bollywood has come down to a new level of lame. No originality not creativity..just ruining old classics and adding in cheap moves," wrote one user. "You can't match Madhuri's grace," another user wrote. "But Madhuri Dixit's was something else, no one can match that level of dancing and grace," a social media user commented.

"It has to be mind blowing .... It has a Legacy .... Sunny is my fav since big boss n following her since then ... but Madhuri Saroj khan and Kavita all legends .... Big shoes to fill ... all the best," one more comment read. "Why to remake cult," asked a social media user. "Why do you have to transform all the old songs?" asked another social media user.

Sunny Leone's journey

However, there were also a section which said that Leone seemed all set to slay the song. Many called her "gorgeous" and some even said that the music sounded good. Sunny Leone's career in Bollywood might not have skyrocketed, but her dance numebrs have always created a buzz. Songs like - Laila Main Laila and Baby Doll are a testament to that. Now, whether Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 will weave the same magic, remains to be seen.