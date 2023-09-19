A groom who skipped his marriage ceremony in J&K's Pulwama district was arrested by the police on Tuesday along with his father.

A police statement said, "The Awantipora police station on Tuesday received a written complaint from a complainant (name withheld) against Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his father Mohammad Shaban Dar, both residents of Kandizal Awantipora, stating that her wedding reception was scheduled on September 16 with Fayaz Ahmad Dar after performing the Nikah earlier, and all arrangements were put in place for the arrival of the groom along with the wedding procession.

"The reception was called off at the last moment by the groom's side on the pretext that the groom had run away and had refused to attend the reception, thereby denying the Nikah which had been performed earlier.

The police took cognisance of the matter by registering an FIR against the groom and his father, both of whom have now been arrested.

(With inputs from IANS)