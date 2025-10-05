Grokipedia beta version to launch in 2 months: Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk informed on Sunday that an early beta of Grokipedia, an xAI-built competitor to knowledge platform Wikipedia, will launch in two weeks.

Musk retweeted a post by an X user @amXFreeze that called Grokipedia "the world's largest and most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI, with no limits on use."

"Grok is using massive amounts of inference compute to look at, sources like Wikipedia page and asking: What's true, partially true, false, or missing?," the tweet read.

It will analyse sources like Wikipedia, flagging falsehoods, correcting half-truths, and adding missing context in its entries, it said.

The reason why it will be the true knowledge source is because it's built solely for the truth and to navigate to the truth... free from bias or hidden agendas. Elon never does anything by half measures, he dives straight to the full extent," the tweet said.

Musk has consistently criticised Wikipedia's funding and editorial approach. His proposal to use AI to "navigate to the truth" has generated mixed reactions on X, with some users expressing support for a new competitor, while others caution that Grok's training data may introduce new biases.

Grokipedia, he has stated in earlier announcements, is intended to be a "massive improvement over Wikipedia" and a step towards xAI's goal of understanding the universe.

Elon Musk on October 2 became the world's first person ever to reach a net worth of $500 billion, followed by Oracle's Larry Ellison at a distant second.

Musk's AI startup xAI was valued at $75 billion (as of July). xAI was targeting a $200 billion valuation after a fundraise, although Musk said the company was not raising capital at that time.

(With inputs from IANS)