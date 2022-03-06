After Jammu and Kashmir Police busted over half a dozen terror modules involved in the selective killings of cops, terrorists are now indulged in throwing grenades on the forces to accomplish their nefarious designs.

Sunday's grenade attack at the busy Amira Kadal area in Srinagar-the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is the third in a row.

Earlier on February 11, a policeman was killed, and four persons including three cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police and one constable of Border Security Force (BSF) were injured in a grenade attack at Nishat Park area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The injured, four policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a CRPF trooper, were shifted to hospital. However, one of them identified as Zubair Ahmad (SPO- Driver) from Papschan area of Bandipora succumbed to the injuries.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Kashmir, Surjit Kumar admitted that throwing grenades on security personnel deployed in busy areas was emerging as a new trend.

"It is a new trend of terrorism but we have received some clues", the DIG said, adding, "We have collected CCTV footages of the area to identify the terrorists involved in throwing grenade". The DIG, however, asserted that forces were all prepared to meet any challenge of terrorists. He said there was no security lapse in today's incident.

Cops devising a fresh strategy of smash grenade throwing module

Sources in the police said the recent incidents of throwing grenades in busy areas have forced the cops to redevise their strategy to bust such module.

"Cops are working hard to identify and the terrorists- criminal nexus to smash this module", police sources said and added that some criminals were helping terrorists to throw grenades on forces.

In light of successive grenade throwing incidents, the police have asked all civilians to remain vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

One grenade thrower was earlier nabbed by cops

Earlier on January 26, cops arrested a terrorist who was involved in the grenade attack in the heart of the Srinagar city amid high alert due to Republic Day.

Within minutes after the incident, senior police officials immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. Additional forces were deployed and the whole area was sealed by plugging all routes.

Cops of Jammu and Kashmir checked all CCTV cameras installed in the locality where the terrorist had lobbed a grenade. The identity of the terrorist was established through CCTV cameras and he was arrested within minutes after the incident.

Later, the police had disclosed the identity of the arrested terrorist as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani, a resident of Fatehkadal Srinagar. He is a chronic stone pelter of Srinagar city.

Elderly person killed in grenade attack

According to police, an elderly person Mohammad Aslam, 65, of Makdhoom Sahib Nowhatta lost his life in the grenade attack.

Police said while an elderly man was killed, twenty-four persons were injured and one of them a young girl is critical and is battling for life at SMHS hospital here. The rest of the injured including the police cop are out of danger.