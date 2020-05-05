Two days after the Handwara encounter, in which five Indian soldiers were martyred, terrorists lobbed a grenade on the paramilitary party on Tuesday, May 5, injuring four civilians and a Central Reserve Police Force jawan at Pakharpora in central Kashmir.

CRPF spokesman based in Srinagar Pankaj Singh said that terrorists threw the grenade at the CRPF party in Budgam district.

This is the fourth attack in Kashmir in less than 48 hours. On Sunday, an intense gun battle between the security forces and terrorists took place, in which five soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were gunned down.

On Monday a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a power grid at Wagoora.

Again on Monday evening, three CRPF troopers were martyred and a civilian was killed after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The series of grenade attacks come days after an army colonel, a major, two soldiers and a police sub inspector besides two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Handwara.

