At least 15 people were injured after a grenade was hurled at security forces in Hari Singh high street in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, November 4. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area and search operation has been launched.

Today's attack took place in the busy Hari Singh street in Srinagar. However, this is the third grenade attack in 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone police said, "#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade on #civilians near #HSHStreet area in #Srinagar. Information is preliminary in nature. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Third grenade attack in 10 days

This is the third grenade attack in the last 10 days in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on October 28, at least 20 people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on civilians at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. In another similar incident, around four security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)