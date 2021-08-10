Disrupting the peace and harmony of the Valley, terrorists are targeting security forces in deadly attacks in J&K. A day after killing BJP minister and his wife in cold-blood in Kashmir, the terrorists on Tuesday launched a grenade attack targeting security forces. The cowardly attack by the terrorists missed the target, but injured two civilians in the process.

The grenade attack took place at Hari Singh High Street market area in the heart of Srinagar city. The security forces have cordoned off the area. According to reports, the deployment of the security forces did not sustain any injuries. The injured civilians, however, have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.