In yet another tragic attack on BJP members in J&K, terrorists launch a cowardly attack and this time killed a sarpanch and his wife from Kulgam. The shoot-out in broad day-light in Lal Chowk area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district by unidentified terrorists is a ghastly attack, one that is strongly condemned. The terrorists stormed inside the home of the minister and started firing before making a run.

Kulgam Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool, who is also a district president Kisan morcha BJP, was rushed to the hospital along with his wife after the shootout. But the couple had sustained serious injuries and succumbed to their injuries while on way to the GMC Anantnag for treatment.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the terrorists.

Reactions galore

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur strongly condemned the killing of Rasool and his wife and called it "barbaric and cowardly." He further expressed his sympathies and urged the police to catch the attackers and bring them to justice.

"Attack and killing innocent people will lead to nowhere and the acts reflect frustration on part of militants," Thakur was quoted as saying by KashmirLife.

JKNC VP Omar Abdullah also reacted, saying: "I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat."

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the killings.

"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," his office said in a tweet.