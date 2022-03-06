Four TRF OGWs arrested by Srinagar Police for providing logistics to terrorists Close
Four TRF OGWs arrested by Srinagar Police for providing logistics to terrorists

At least 21 people were injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

One civilian was also killed in a grenade attack at a crowded marketplace in Amirakadal, Srinagar.

Police sources said 21 people, including a policeman, were injured on Sunday when militants targeted a joint party of the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.

Indian Army
Indian security personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Reuters

"The injured have been shifted to hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," a police source said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, the source added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read