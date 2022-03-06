At least 21 people were injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in J&K's Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

One civilian was also killed in a grenade attack at a crowded marketplace in Amirakadal, Srinagar.

Police sources said 21 people, including a policeman, were injured on Sunday when militants targeted a joint party of the security forces in Amira Kadal area in the afternoon.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," a police source said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, the source added.

(With inputs from IANS)