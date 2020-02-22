Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdshan has been in the news for numerous reasons since its release on Friday. As critics and the audience review the film, praise is also pouring in for the film from unexpected quarters.

The film recently came to Trump's notice and the president as he does in most cases, acknowledged the film on Twitter. His tweet took everyone by surprise, driving more curiosity in the film.

Trump is known for his serial tweeting and making the headlines with every tweet. When Donald Trump came across Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan he tweeted, "Great!" The film we can say has now been given a nod by President Trump.

The tweet came in response to Gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's tweet praising the film. What's even more surprising about this reaction is that trump is not regularly known to advocate Gay rights. Even though he has said he stands with the LGBTQ+ community, his policy has suggested otherwise. The tweet has received a lot of surprised reactions from both those who support and those who are wary of President Trump.

Following the reaction, Peter Tatchell tweeted that he hoped President Trump's reaction was genuine and not just for publicity.

I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt. Want more great news like the Bollywood gay rom-com? Sign up for free to my LGBT+ and human rights newsletter at https://t.co/rzjyjzyZi9 https://t.co/DoQf2u1Hyb pic.twitter.com/zT19JFmJpD — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 21, 2020

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is centred on same-sex love in India, and the social stigma attached to the issue. The film has received praise for tackling the concept which few directors and actors have braved to do before and is being called the first mainstream Bollywood film on gay love in India. The film received praise for its performances but we're yet to see how the film will perform commercially.

Trump's tweet comes ahead of his India visit which will begin on Monday in Ahmedabad.