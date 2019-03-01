OnePlus has come a long way since its first flagship success and one of the most popular devices that contributed towards the company's success today is OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Even as the world prepares for the arrival of OnePlus 7, owners of three-generation old OnePlus smartphones have a reason to celebrate.

OnePlus had promised all the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users in July last year that it will be skipping Android 8.1 Oreo update and directly upgrade the phones to Android 9.0 Pie. Several months have passed since and there hasn't been any update on the rollout. But that changes now as one of the company executives confirmed that the 2014 OnePlus flagships will soon receive Android Pie update.

A lot of queries had piled up on the OnePlus forum page, warranting an official response from the company. David Y, OnePlus community manager, responded to those queries by confirming that OnePlus will first rollout Android Oreo-based security patch for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones before rolling out Android Pie.

While this information brings great joy to users of older OnePlus smartphones, there's still no fixed release date for the update except that it will be arriving soon. Upon persistent inquiry from users, David responded with a tongue-in-the-cheek comment: "Can't you guys just go and do something more meaningful than chasing the update...(facepalm emoji)."

But OnePlus 3 and 3T users' impatience is justified. Even though it has been seven months since the company promised an upgrade, OnePlus did not address the devices in question as it rolled out Android Pie updates to OnePlus 5, 5T as well as OnePlus 6 smartphones.

Our best guess is that OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones will receive Android Pie shortly after the Android Oreo-based security patch has been released. Until then, sit tight. But if you can't wait, you can always choose to upgrade to newer flagships from OnePlus, which offer notable upgrades and worth the money.