Ranbir Kapoor is still basking in the success of the 2023 blockbuster film 'Animal'. He wasn't seen in any film in 2024 but the actor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. He will also be seen in Animal Park, which is the sequel to Animal.

On Sunday evening, the actor attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival, where he spoke about his upcoming films.

In an interview with Deadline, Ranbir Kapoor officially announced that he will be shooting for the sequel of Animal, and it will be released in two years. He also said that Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be a trilogy.

Ranbir Kapoor shared, "The director is making another film right now. We should start that film in 2027. He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie."

Ranbir Kapoor to play the villain in Animal Park?

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), a viewer criticized Animal for promoting violence as a means to achieve success. Reacting to this, Ranbir Kapoor said, "As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies that inspire positive change in society. That said, I also believe in experimenting with different genres and roles. But your point is absolutely valid—we need to be more responsible with the kind of films we make."

Ranbir Kapoor starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. The film explores the complex relationship between Ranbir's character, Ranvijay, and his father.

Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana: It teaches husband-wife dynamics

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about the much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana.

He said, "I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra... It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made of two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

He added, "It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram's role. It's a dream for me. It's a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that".

Ranbir Kapoor has quit alcohol and switched to a vegetarian diet to play the role of Lord Ram.

On Brahmastra Part 2

During a chat with Deadline, Ranbir also gave an update on Brahmastra. "Part 2 is in the writing stage. Part one was called Shiva, and part 2 is called Dev. We haven't really announced the cast yet. That is something very exciting also. It's directed by one of my closest friends Ayan. I worked on two films with him before this. That's Wake Up Sid and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. So definitely, it (Brahmastra) was one of the first few films of that nature, especially for Indian cinema. But it has the potential to really grow more in the coming parts."