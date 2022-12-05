Vivek Agnihotri has indirectly dismissed reports of him buying a new 18-crore apartment in Mumbai. Vivek took to social media and shared a post that spoke about the interiors of his new home. For those unversed, there were reports of Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi buying a house worth ₹17.92 crores in Mumbai's Versova.

What Vivek tweeted

Vivek took to social media to rubbish the reports. He wrote, "I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath. Thank you everyone."

The reports doing the rounds said that the couple paid a stamp duty of ₹1.07 crore for the registration of the deal. Parthenon was said to be the building in which they purchased the apartment. Their home was said to be on the 30th floor, and spread over a 3,258 sq ft area.

Row over Kashmir Files at IFFI

This comes barely a few days after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid slammed Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files for being an "inappropriate" selection for a platform like IFFI. He had called the film a "vulgar" and "propaganda" film and also called it disturbing to watch. Now, another jury member, Sudipto Sen has called Lapid's statement "unethical".

Jury member Sudipto Sen chimes in

"As a practice, etiquette and ethic, the jury board is supposed to talk about films that are awarded. We don't talk about films that are not awarded. The jury board has nothing to do with someone bringing out a rejected film for discussion in a public forum. If one of us (members) randomly goes to talk about a film which wasn't even awarded at some platform, I would find it unethical," Sen told ANI.