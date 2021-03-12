2021's Grammy Awards telecast will begin with a performance by Harry Styles, who has been nominated for three awards in the music's award category. A report on Variety quoted Jack Sussman, a CBS executive who said, "You don't want to miss the top of the show. It's going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you've not seen it before. We've got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we'll just keep coming at you."

Harry Styles has been a contender for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar," best pop vocal album for "Fine Line" and best music video for "Adore You." Even in the era where digital music has reached its zenith, his latest album has sold 2.5 million units since its release in December 2019, as per reports on Alpha Data.

"We wanted to do it right for the artists. It's been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments. We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent — some of the best live performers on the planet," Sussman told Variety.

Grammy performances

He is also getting ready for seismic activity in downtown L.A. when K-pop sensations BTS take the stage. He wouldn't give any hints about plans for their performance other than to say that fans won't be disappointed. "It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do. They'll get you up on your feet in your living room," he further added. For him in the middle of the pandemic, getting to coordinate with the talents in the middle of the pandemic has been a new kind of challenge.

Along with Harry Styles, the first-time Grammy host Trevor Noah, famous from Comedy Central's Daily Show, will also be a part of the telecast to add a new kind of freshness to the Grammys of 2021. He is reportedly amped-up, he can't wait to get out there. He's the perfect host for the Grammys in 2021.

The Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, March 14.