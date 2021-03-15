The Grammy Awards which is considered to be the highest form of honour in the music industry were given out on Sunday. The program was hosted by Trevor Noah. While Taylor Swift and Harry Style's win at the Grammy Awards of 2021, garnered a lot of attention, it was Beyonce who created history at the award ceremony. The 'Single Ladies' singer became the most decorated woman in the history of Grammy awards.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce had nine nominations, crossing the most number of nominations any artists could have had this year. Her big win at the Grammy in the year 2021, marked her 28th win at the award ceremony.

Take a look at the other winners of the Grammy Awards of 2021.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR

"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"The New Abnormal" - The Strokes

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

"Jesus is King" - Kanye West

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM

"Jagged Little Pill" - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast