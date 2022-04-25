Two independent arbitrators have cleared Graeme Smith, former Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket of racism allegations, the country's cricket board (CSA) confirmed on Monday. Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were amongst several CSA employees implicated in 'tentative findings' made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman last year into alleged discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation.

Boucher has been accused of racism by former teammate Paul Adams and sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. He denied both allegations and will face a CSA disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct next month. Cricket South Africa released a statement on Monday on Twitter notifying about the same.

The panel concluded that there was no evidence found against Smith, also, a former captain of the national side racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile between 2012 and 2014 or that he was biased against Black leadership at CSA. Lawson Naidoo, chair of the CSA board, has said that how these issues have been dealt with confirms their commitment to deal with SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness and ensures fairness, process and finality.

Former CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith has been cleared by two independent arbitrators of racism allegations against him, which emanated from CSA’s Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process.



In a statement released by Cricket South Africa, CEO Naidoo said that he appreciates it has been difficult for Mr Smith to endure the unwarranted public disclosures of his personal information, including his remuneration, during the SJN process.

"CSA regrets that this occurred and wished Mr Smith everything the best going forward," Mr Naidoo was quoted. "Now that finality on these processes has been reached; it is appropriate to recognise the extraordinary contribution that Graeme has made to South African cricket," he said.

Naidoo further hopes that Smith will still work in the cricket world and his appropriate capacities. Notably, Smith's tenure at CSA has already come to an end. The 41-year-old's contract expired on March 31, and he chose not to reapply for the position prompting CSA to advertise the post.