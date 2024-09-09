eShram portal, a government initiative, has registered a staggering 30 crore workers within just three years of its inception. This milestone underscores the portal's rapid adoption and its potential to effectively connect a vast number of unorganised workers with social security benefits in India. Launched on August 26, 2021, the eShram portal was conceived as a comprehensive platform to facilitate access to various social security schemes for unorganised workers.

The portal's primary objective is to serve as a 'One-Stop-Solution' for these workers, enabling them to avail benefits from different schemes implemented by various ministries and departments. The Ministry of Labour and Employment, the driving force behind this initiative, has been actively collaborating with other ministries such as the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) to expedite the registration of unorganised workers under their respective domains on the eShram portal.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has stated, "The eShram-One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to ensure seamless access of various Government schemes to the unorganised workers. This will help in creating awareness of the schemes meant for unorganised workers while ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries."

The government's vision is to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach all workers at the grassroots level. To achieve this, it is crucial to onboard all unorganised workers, including health workers like ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and those working in villages, gram panchayats, sabhas, parishads, building and construction projects, including MGNREGA workers and other similar workers.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment's latest update revealed that the eShram portal has registered more than 30 crore unorganised workers in the short span of three years since its launch. This rapid and widespread adoption among the unorganised workers showcases the portal's effectiveness and the government's commitment to establishing the eShram portal as a One-Stop-Solution for the country's unorganised workers.

The government's plan for the future includes a comprehensive integration of the eShram portal with other government websites. This integration, announced during the Union Budget 2024-25, will facilitate a 'One-Stop-Solution' and ensure seamless access to various government schemes for the unorganised workers.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has been holding regular inter-ministerial meetings with senior officers from various ministries and departments, including the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Department of Fisheries (DoF), National Health Authority (NHA), and State BOCW boards, to discuss the integration process and ensure its smooth implementation.

eShram portal's success story is a testament to the government's commitment to the welfare of the unorganised sector. The portal's rapid adoption and the government's proactive approach in integrating various schemes under one roof have played a crucial role in its success. As the portal continues to evolve and expand, it is expected to bring about a significant change in the lives of India's unorganised workers, ensuring their access to social security benefits and empowering them in the process.