Thousands of students' future is at stake after IMA director Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country cheating investors and well-wishers to the tune Rs 1,250 crore.

Khan had adopted Government VK Obaidullah School at Shivaji Nagar back in 2016 through IMA under the persuasion of the Minister for Urban Administration and Hajj R Roshan Baig and a year later on June 2017, the school was re-opened with a major facelift by then chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The reincarnated five-storeyed school had major facilities with state-of-art infrastructure.

For a school that has over 900 students and 93 teaching and non-teaching staff, IMA had recruited many teachers in the institution without proper certification. It is also alleged that many of the teachers at VKO School were just class 10 graduates and were given jobs at the school only because they had invested in IMA and were offered jobs along with their investments.

Not just the teachers even the students were not allotted into the school if the parents were not an investor of the group, reports Bangalore Mirror.

However, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has mandated the education department to take the necessary actions to ensure the proper functioning of the school after it had closed down shortly after Khan's stunt due to which most of the teachers have not turned in after June 10 as instructed by IMA.

According to the sources, the VKO School will now re-open as a government school as the education department has started their work on replacing the teaching staff with government teachers.