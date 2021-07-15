The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday released the Draft Drone Rules, 2021 for public comment and the deadline to submit public comments is August 5, 2021. As per the final draft guidelines prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), also known as drones, will require unique identifying numbers (DGCA).

The revised draft gives no protection for people's privacy against the arbitrary deployment of drones and the collecting of their biometric data by law enforcement agencies, as compared to the rules announced in March.

The latest draft comes as a welcome relief to the drone sector, which had expressed dissatisfaction with the March standards, claiming that compliance was nearly impossible. The revised draft intends to address many of these concerns and takes a significantly more liberal attitude towards corporations in general.

Major highlights of the draft