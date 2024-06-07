The government on Thursday said that it provided financial assistance to Pune-based firm Krishigati for EV technology called 'Electric Bull' in intercultural farming operations.

The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) provided assistance to the firm on May 27 in the national capital.

"We are dedicated to enhancing indigenous capabilities and supporting innovative projects that propel technological advancement and economic growth in India's agricultural sector," said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB.

Intercultural farming operations are basically all the lighter and finer operations which are carried out on the soil, between sowing and harvesting.

They include weeding, fertiliser application, mulching, etc.

The project titled "Axle-Less Multipurpose Electric Vehicle for Modern and Precision Farming" is a step towards the indigenisation of EV technology for intercultural farming operations, TDB said.

This product aims to support the goals of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, by indirectly contributing to the doubling of income and production for marginal farmers.

Electric Bull boasts numerous unique and innovative features, including -- an electric prime mover with no pollution or vibrations during operation, a 610 mm ground clearance, versatility to carry out four different farming operations with a single product, a portable battery that can be charged anywhere using a single-phase electric power supply, among others.

