Government of India has notified the National Policy on Biofuels 2018 which inter-alia envisages increase usage of biofuels in the energy and transportation sectors of the country.

The policy aims to utilise, develop and promote domestic feedstock and its utilisation for production of biofuels thereby increasingly substituting fossil fuels. National Policy on Biofuels 2018 envisages an indicative target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in a diesel by 2030.

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are also promoting cleaner fuels in the country and the steps taken in this regard include:

Addition of CNG facilities at retail outlets. As on 01.02.2020 Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have installed CNG facilities at 1438 retail outlets in the country. As on 01.02.2020, a total of 1989 CNG Stations have been set up in the country. Setting up Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) facilities under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative of the Govt. of India. Dispensing BS-VI Grade fuel w.e.f. 1.4.2020. Setting up of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

Further, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the authority to grant authorisation to the entities for the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Geographical Areas (GAs).

Providing PNG and establishment of CNG Stations

Providing Piped Natural Gas Connection (PNG) and establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations are the part of the development of CGD network and the same is carried out by the entities authorized by PNGRB.

Six GAs for development of CGD networks in Kerala namely:

Ernakulam District GA.

Kozhikode & Wayanad Districts GA.

Malappuram District GA.

Palakkad & Thrissur Districts GA.

Alapuzha, Kollam & Thiruvananthapuram Districts GA in Kerala and Kannur.

Kasargod.

Mahe Districts GA.

Puducherry.

(This information was given by the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha in a written reply)