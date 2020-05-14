In a huge decision, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory government has formed a committee to accelerate recruitment to government vacancies and to ensure certain principles of transparency, inclusiveness and speed are maintained in the recruitment process.

According to an official order released, sanction has been accorded to constitution of this Committee, which will include Navin K Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary, Agriculture/Horticulture Department as its Chairman and Nodal Officer while Saurabh Bhagat, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS, Secretary, General Administration Department and Achal Sethi, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & PA would be other officers of the Committee.

The terms of reference of the Committee shall be to identify the vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis with priority to Class-IV vacancies; finalizing the procedure to be followed for recruitment, so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the process of recruitment is concluded speedily; to ensure that necessary sanctions/approvals are obtained, rules notified (wherever required) for enabling Services Selection Board to commence the process of recruitment immediately and removing hitches in the recruitment process, if any.