The government of India on Tuesday has appointed IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture. The order for the same was passed by the Department of Personnel & Training based on a recommendation from Ministry of Home Affairs for central deputation.

Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile J&K cadre, which is now AGMUT, has been appointed to his new post for a period of four years from the time of assuming charge.

"Shah Faesal, IAS (AGMUT: 2010), who was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the M/O Culture, Delhi under the Central Staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier," the order stated.

Faesal has been directed to join the post within three weeks from the date of issue of the order, which is dated August 30, failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme will be initiated.

Faesal quits politics; rejoins service

After resigning from the services in 2019, Faesal floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement party. However, in 2020, Faisal quit politics and started giving hints of his willingness to rejoin the services. The appointment order comes four months after Faesal's application for withdrawing his resignation was accepted, reinstating him in the service in April.