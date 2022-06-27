The government has appointed IRS Nitin Gupta as the chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointment of Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from the date of assumption of charge of the post," an official notification by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Gupta is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of IT cadre. He is serving in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September next year.

The CBDT is led by a Chairman and can have six members of special secretary rank. The post of CBDT chief was held in an additional capacity by 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.

Currently, there are five members in the board and 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi is the most senior. Others are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS.