A shocking piece of news has shaken Govinda and his family. The actor's longtime secretary and close confidant, Shashi Prabhu, passed away at 4:00 PM at his residence in Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West, Mumbai.

According to a report by Vickey Lalwani, Govinda's secretary, Shashi Prabhu, passed away at 4:15 PM today. Govinda immediately rushed to his home to console the grieving family and is reportedly inconsolable.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, Govinda rushed to his secretary's residence and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

However, several news reports initially claimed that Govinda's other secretary, Shashi Sinha—who recently made statements about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's alleged divorce—had passed away. To clarify the confusion, Shashi Sinha spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani and confirmed that he is alive and well.

"It was Shashi Prabhu who succumbed to cardiac arrest," Sinha clarified.

Speaking to Lalwani, Shashi Sinha further stated, "Shashi Prabhu has passed away," adding that some publications mistakenly reported his demise due to both secretaries sharing the same first name. Explaining the circumstances of Prabhu's passing, Sinha revealed, "Prabhu had a cardiac problem and underwent surgery four days ago. Today, he fell in the bathroom, and when his family and friends picked him up, he was unresponsive."

Sinha also highlighted that Prabhu was Govinda's right-hand man and meant almost everything to him.

A video shared by Viral Bhayani shows Govinda breaking down in tears upon reaching Shashi Prabhu's house.

On the personal front, Govinda has recently made headlines over rumors of an impending divorce from his wife, Sunita, after 37 years of marriage. However, these reports are entirely untrue. Govinda and Sunita are not parting ways.