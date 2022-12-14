Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif cant keep their hands off each other at awards night Close
With FIFA World Cup running high on nerves, OTT platforms are going slow on its release. However, a handful of films are ready to make their debut this weekend for all the movie buffs out there. Govinda Naam Mera, Malayalam film Ariyippu and Code Name: Tiranga are all set for the premiere this week. Let's take a look at the list.

Govinda Naam Mera

When: December 16

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Plot: Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy-drama stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednakar in key roles. The story revolves around Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time between his wife and girlfriend creating a comedy of errors.

Ariyippu

When: December 16

Where: Zee5

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film features Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in key roles. A couple Hareesh and Reshmi working in a medical gloves factory near Noida aspire to immigrate for a better living. However, an embarrassing incident put them in the spotlight and are treated as outsiders in their own country.

Code Name: Tiranga

When: December 16

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Plot: Directed by Ribu Dasgupta, the film stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The story centres around a RAW agent who is forced to make a sacrifice.

Ananta: The Eternal

When: December 16

Where: Zee5

Language: Bengali

Plot: Directed by Abhinandan Dutta. With Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar. A 40-year-old loner befriends teacher Mistu, the duo meet every day at the same place. However, one day the teacher goes missing.

The most-awaited titles among web series are Harry & Meghan Volume 2, the crime documentary Indian Predators: The Beasts of Bangalore and the web series Kargar 2.

Happy Binge Watching!

