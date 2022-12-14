With FIFA World Cup running high on nerves, OTT platforms are going slow on its release. However, a handful of films are ready to make their debut this weekend for all the movie buffs out there. Govinda Naam Mera, Malayalam film Ariyippu and Code Name: Tiranga are all set for the premiere this week. Let's take a look at the list.

Govinda Naam Mera

When: December 16

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Plot: Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy-drama stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednakar in key roles. The story revolves around Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time between his wife and girlfriend creating a comedy of errors.

Ariyippu

When: December 16

Where: Zee5

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film features Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in key roles. A couple Hareesh and Reshmi working in a medical gloves factory near Noida aspire to immigrate for a better living. However, an embarrassing incident put them in the spotlight and are treated as outsiders in their own country.

Code Name: Tiranga

When: December 16

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Plot: Directed by Ribu Dasgupta, the film stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The story centres around a RAW agent who is forced to make a sacrifice.

Ananta: The Eternal

When: December 16

Where: Zee5

Language: Bengali

Plot: Directed by Abhinandan Dutta. With Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar. A 40-year-old loner befriends teacher Mistu, the duo meet every day at the same place. However, one day the teacher goes missing.

The most-awaited titles among web series are Harry & Meghan Volume 2, the crime documentary Indian Predators: The Beasts of Bangalore and the web series Kargar 2.

Happy Binge Watching!