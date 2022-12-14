Come this Sankranti, Tamil Nadu is gearing up to witness the clash of the titans. The makers of Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu are looking for the same release date -- November 12. The release rights of Thunivu have been grabbed by Udhayanidhi's Red Giants, who have already started booking theatres for the release. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Manju Warrier, Amir, Pavani Reddy, and Cibi Bhuvana in key roles. The action drama is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth with Manju Warrier playing a key role. There is also a buzz that the film is loosely based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery where 15 Sikh men dressed as police with armed guns snatched nearly Rs 5.7 crore from the safe. Often termed the perfect heist, police have described the incident as a 'neat and clean operation.' This is Ajith's third outing with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paaravai and Valimai. The team recently released the racy 'Chilla Chilla' song, which already has more than 15 million views. The most-awaited of Thunivu is likely to be out on December 31.

Post-Thunivu, Ajith is likely to team up with Vignesh Shivan for AK62. According to rumours, Ajith will play the role of an organic farmer who takes up a social cause and fight against corporates and politicians for his cause. Trisha, who is basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan, is rumoured to play the leading lady. Interestingly, there is also a buzz that the VTV actress is likely to play Vijay's pair in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial too.

There is also a buzz that the actor is planning to take a small break from action after Vignesh Shivan's directorial. Ajith will reportedly embark on a cross-country road trip covering all the continents across the globe.