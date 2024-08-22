Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan will assume the role of Union Home Secretary on Thursday, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who will conclude his five-year term in the position.

Mohan, a B. Tech graduate from Banaras Hindu University and holder of a PG Diploma from IIM Ahmedabad, was previously the Union Culture Secretary before his appointment to this role, which is notable for being second only to the Cabinet Secretary in significance.

A 1989 batch IAS officer from the Sikkim cadre, Mohan has already joined the Union Home Ministry as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

He brings extensive experience from his service with both the Sikkim and central governments in various roles.

Mohan is regarded as one of the most distinguished officers currently in government service, recognized for his diligence.

Previously, he served in the Home Ministry as the Additional Secretary, managing several crucial divisions, including those related to union territories.

As a seasoned bureaucrat, Mohan also played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the implementation of various protocols and ensuring effective coordination with states.

This extensive bureaucratic experience and exposure led the Modi government to select him for the significant role of Home Secretary, according to official sources.

Mohan's immediate challenge upon assuming his new role will be to collaborate closely with the Election Commission to ensure peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The EC has scheduled the elections in the Union Territory to be conducted in three phases, starting on September 18.

As Union Culture Secretary, Mohan successfully spearheaded two major flagship programs of the Modi government: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative aimed at celebrating and commemorating 75 years of India's independence, highlighting the country's rich history, culture, and achievements.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, key activities included hoisting the national flag in every home, organising 'Tiranga Yatras,' 'Tiranga' rallies, and 'Tiranga' runs.

Following the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, numerous job opportunities were generated for women involved with self-help groups (SHGs). These groups have increasingly taken on flag production to meet the high demand.

Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had on August 14 appointed Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary.

Mohan, who will turn 59 next month, succeeded Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Bhalla, who was appointed Union Home Secretary in August 2019, has held the position for nearly five years.

