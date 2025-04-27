The Indian government has issued a stern advisory to its citizens, cautioning them against the use of public Wi-Fi networks for conducting financial transactions and other sensitive activities. This warning comes in the wake of rising cybercrime incidents, with public Wi-Fi networks being easy targets for hackers and scammers due to their lack of proper security measures.

Public Wi-Fi networks, often found in places like airports, coffee shops, and other public spaces, offer free internet access, making them a convenient option for many. However, the government's advisory highlights the inherent risks associated with their use. The lack of adequate security measures on these networks makes them vulnerable to cyber-attacks, putting users' private and financial information at risk.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the national agency responsible for incident response and cybersecurity in India, has issued this fresh reminder under its 'Jaagrookta Diwas' initiative. This initiative aims to strengthen digital safety awareness among citizens.

CERT-In operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and acts as the national nodal agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents, as mandated by the Information Technology Act, 2000. The advisory issued by CERT-In warns citizens against performing sensitive activities, such as banking or online shopping, over public Wi-Fi networks.

It explains that cybercriminals can easily intercept unprotected connections on public Wi-Fi, putting users at risk of data theft, financial loss, and even identity fraud. The government has, therefore, urged people to avoid making transactions or entering personal information when connected to such networks.

In addition to this warning, CERT-In has also shared a few important safety practices as part of its awareness drive. These include not clicking on links or attachments from unknown sources, using long and strong passwords for all online accounts, and regularly backing up important files to external drives.

These habits can help build strong protection around personal information. The advisory further stressed that even simple activities like checking emails or logging into social media accounts on public Wi-Fi can be risky if proper precautions are not taken. Using a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) and avoiding the use of autofill options on web browsers are also recommended for extra safety.

CERT-In's role includes collecting, analysing, and sharing information about cyber incidents, providing emergency measures, and coordinating response activities across sectors. This advisory is a part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the digital safety of Indian citizens.

Historically, there have been several instances where public Wi-Fi networks have been exploited by cybercriminals. For example, in 2017, a major cyber-attack was launched through a public Wi-Fi network at a coffee shop in Belgium, leading to significant data breaches. This incident served as a wake-up call for many about the potential dangers of using public Wi-Fi networks without proper security measures.