With the arrest of three terrorists including a serving government teacher, security forces busted a cross-border Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module working in the twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terror module- supervised by the government teacher, was working on the directions of the terror mentors sitting across the Line of Control (LoC).

Although questioning of the arrested terrorists is going on, reports said that the module with the help of the government teacher was working to revive terrorism in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri by luring gullible youth to terror ranks.

According to reports, after getting information about working a terror module in the border areas, security forces arrested three terrorists from village Bahram Gala in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district. Arms, ammunition, mobile telephones, and cash were also recovered from the possession of arrested terrorists.

Identities of the arrested terrorists were established as Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a Government teacher, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Sailan, Bufliaz, Mehraj Ahmed son of Maqsood Ahmed R/o Behram Gala, and Gulshan son of Mohammad Sharief of Bunikhet, Bafliaz.

Arrested terrorists were assigned the job of smuggling arms to south Kashmir

According to sources, arrested terrorists were assigned the job of transporting the consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, which had reportedly been smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC), to South Kashmir in a Tempo Traveller via Mughal Road.

Reports said a team of Bahram Gala Police Post acting on a specific intelligence input had laid a naka at Bahram Gala and intercepted a vehicle in which the government teacher Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh was travelling alone.

During interrogation, the government teachers disclosed the names of two other terrorists. Police raided the hideout of Gulshan and apprehended him along with a consignment of arms, ammunition, and cash.

Recoveries include two pistols, four loaded magazines, six mobile telephones, and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

When both the terror operatives were subjected to cross-questioning, they named their third associate as Mehraj Ahmed, a Tempo Traveller, who had to shift the consignment in his vehicle to South Kashmir via Mughal Road.

As per the officials, the consignment of arms and ammunition seems to have been smuggled from across the Line of Control and was to be transported to South Kashmir with the help of three terror operatives who have been arrested.

The Safari vehicle in which the terror operatives had to shift the consignment to the Tempo Traveller has also been seized.

Earlier a teacher was arrested for triggering various blasts in Jammu city

In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a teacher-turned-Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist who triggered twin blasts in Jammu city.

Arif Ahmad was a government teacher and was an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. He was working at the behest of Qasim, a Reasi resident, and his uncle Qamardin, also a Reasi resident, presently in Pakistan.

According to police, the government school teacher-turned-terrorist was involved in carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Arif, a resident of Reasi district, was arrested following the investigation into the recent twin blast in Jammu's Narwal that left nine people injured.

Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers, according to police.

He has accepted his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people last year, an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21, 2023.