The Department of Consumer Affairs is set to launch three applications: the 'Jago Grahak Jago App,' 'Jagriti App,' and 'Jagriti Dashboard.' These initiatives aim to create a transparent and fair digital marketplace where consumers can make informed decisions without being tricked or coerced. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, marking National Consumers Day. The 'Jago Grahak Jago App' provides essential e-commerce information about all URLs during a consumer's online activities, alerting them if any URL may be unsafe and requires caution.

The 'Jagriti App' allows users to report URLs where they suspect the presence of one or more dark patterns declared illegal. These reports are then registered as complaints to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for possible redressal and subsequent action. The CCPA is also being strengthened with the 'Jagriti Dashboard,' which is used to generate real-time reports on e-commerce URLs for the presence of dark patterns. This enhances the capability to monitor and regulate online consumer interactions effectively. This solution will aid the CCPA in identifying dark patterns, speeding up the resolution of consumer disputes, and curbing practices detrimental to consumer interests.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has notified the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in 2023, specifying 13 dark patterns, including False urgency, Basket Sneaking, Confirm shaming, forced action, Subscription trap, Interface Interference, Bait and switch, Drip Pricing, Disguised Advertisements and Nagging, Trick Wording, Saas Billing, and Rogue Malwares. The three apps are part of an intelligent cyber-physical system, which operates in real-time and runs on the Airawat AI Supercomputer under the National Supercomputing Mission for AI and Data Analytics. This innovative system analyses existing text and design elements on e-commerce platforms to determine whether they are being used to influence consumer psychology.

The CCPA had earlier issued notices to IndiGo Airlines and BookMyShow under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for alleged Misleading Advertisement/Unfair Trade Practices in the form of deceptive design patterns. After the CCPA intervention, both companies had taken corrective measures to give consumers a fair deal.