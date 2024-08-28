In a significant move to expand the reach of FM radio broadcasting across India, the government has given the green light for the roll-out of 730 private FM radio channels in 234 new cities and towns. This decision, announced on August 28, 2024, is part of the third batch of auctions under the 'Private FM Radio Phase III Policy'. The estimated reserve price for this initiative is Rs 784.87 crore.

The cities and towns selected for this expansion are not random choices. Many of them are located in 'Aspirational Districts', areas affected by left-wing extremism (LWE), and border districts. The government's strategic decision to establish FM radio channels in these areas is aimed at strengthening its outreach in these regions.

The expansion of private FM radio channels is not just about increasing the number of channels; it's also about boosting local content. The government believes that this move will encourage the production and broadcast of content in the mother tongue of the respective regions. This is a significant step towards preserving and promoting the rich linguistic diversity of India.

Moreover, the roll-out of these channels is expected to create new employment opportunities. The media and broadcasting industry is a significant employer, and the expansion of FM radio channels will undoubtedly contribute to job creation in the sector.

The government has also approved a proposal to charge an annual license fee (ALF) for these FM channels. The ALF will be calculated as 4% of the gross revenue, excluding goods and services tax (GST). This fee structure will be applicable for the 234 new cities and towns included in this expansion plan.

The government's decision to expand private FM radio broadcasting is a response to the unmet demand in new cities and towns. Many of these areas still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting. The government believes that the roll-out of these channels will bring new and local content in the mother tongue to these regions.

This initiative is not the first time the government has taken steps to expand radio broadcasting in India. Last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's 500th community radio station at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Aizawl, Mizoram. This milestone in India's community radio journey is expected to bring a substantive change in the lives of people in the coverage area of Apna Radio station.

Community radio stations, like the one inaugurated in Aizawl, offer a unique platform where alternative voices can be heard, and content is delivered in local dialects and regional languages. They address specific local issues such as nutrition, health, and community development. These stations become particularly crucial during natural disasters, highlighting the importance of local broadcasting in community engagement and disaster management.

The government's decision to expand private FM radio channels and its recent inauguration of the 500th community radio station underscore its commitment to enhancing communication infrastructure in the country. These initiatives are expected to boost local dialect and culture, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen government outreach in strategic regions.