Hon Hai Technology Group, popularly known as Foxconn, has announced its investment plans for the country. The news was confirmed by Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and IT and I&B, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who met with Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Foxconn, in New Delhi on August 16. Vaishnaw, in a post on a social media platform, expressed his gratitude towards Liu for his continued investment plans. He stated, "As we strive to make Bharat a global manufacturing hub, thanks to Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu for his continued investment plans." This statement reflects the Indian government's commitment to transforming the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The meeting between Vaishnaw and Liu followed a previous discussion between Liu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders explored several opportunities in futuristic sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, local electronics manufacturing, and more. These sectors are considered critical for India's technological advancement and economic growth. In his Independence Day address, PM Modi emphasized India's potential to develop a 'Made in India' chip for every piece of equipment. He highlighted the country's transformation from an importer of mobile phones to a significant manufacturing hub. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of semiconductors, modern technologies, and artificial intelligence, stating that they are inextricably linked to our future. He further revealed that work has already begun on the Indian Semiconductor Mission.

Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple and a leading player in the global technology industry, is known for its significant contribution to iPhone exports from India. The Taiwanese technology giant, which manufactures around 70 per cent of iPhones globally, is investing heavily in local manufacturing in India. This move aligns with the Indian government's push for 'Make in India' and is expected to boost the country's manufacturing sector. Foxconn's commitment to India is further demonstrated by its plan to invest an additional Rs 3,300 crore in its manufacturing facility in Telangana. This investment will take the company's total investment in the state to more than Rs 4,550 crore. This substantial investment is a testament to Foxconn's confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities and its potential as a global manufacturing hub.

The Indian government's commitment to reforms and the creation of a conducive environment for businesses has been instrumental in attracting global investments. PM Modi, in his address, emphasized that the reforms are not out of any compulsion but are aimed at making India and its economy stronger. He stated, Our commitment is Nation First with national interest being supreme. The Prime Minister also highlighted the overhaul of the banking sector, which has strengthened the formal economy and addressed the banking needs of the poor and middle class. He called for a state-level investment competition, urging state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments and ensure good governance.

Foxconn's investment in India is a significant milestone in the country's journey to become a global manufacturing hub. It not only underscores the confidence of global companies in India's potential but also aligns with the government's vision of making India a leader in futuristic sectors like AI, semiconductors, and electronics. With continued reforms and a conducive business environment, India is well on its way to realizing its dream of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.