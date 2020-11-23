The popular South Korean boy band GOT7 is back with another music video, which became an instant hit and fans cannot stop praising it. GOT7's "Breath" music video was dropped just 3 hours ago on JVP Entertainment's YouTube channel and hundreds of thousands of fans rushed to catch the new track first.

GOT7's "Breath" already has more than 1.3 million views already and at this pace, it's only a matter of time before it touches crosses 10 million mark or even 100 million in a year's time or sooner. The new track reached 1 million views in just 2 hours, making it the fastest GOT7 music video to reach record views. Now, it remains to be seen what that number will be at the end of 24 hours.

GOT7 Breath trending everywhere

The new GOT7 title is trending at #45 on Weibo's hot search chart, 15th on QQ Music's hot search chart, #14 on US iTunes song chart and #1 in 4 iTunes countries. In fact, it is also the hottest trend on Twitter as fans cannot stop praising their favourite music band.

GOT's "You Calling My Name," which was released last November, has more than 100 million views on YouTube. Will Breath beat that record? Watch the K-pop music video below: