For 90's kids, the song 'Chunari Chunari' from the film Biwi No 1 starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen was on the most loved tracks and even today strikes a chord. The song also has a separate fandom internationally.

The fan base of this popular groovy number Chunari Chunari is global

A few months ago a fan-edit video of K-pop band BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari went viral, and today we came across Money Heist actor Itziar Ituño's rendition of the 90s hit being widely shared online.

The clip, which was first shared on Twitter by user @HudHuddDabangg, and shows the actor singing the track and admitting to liking Bollywood dance steps a lot.

Social media went frenzy after hearing the 90's track sung by one of their favorite Money Heist actors, and it prompted a slew of reactions online, including one from Sushmita Sen.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen reacts

Sushmita took to Twitter to lend her stamp of approval to Ituño's rendition, she wrote, "Yeh baat!!" (sic) and added a bunch of emojis.

This is how netizens reacted to Money Heist actor Itziar Ituño singing Biwi No 1 song Chunari Chunari.

This is like awwwsooooommmme ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fqpGeKtyDA — Azhar Pathan (@AzharPa74962342) November 17, 2020

Thank you ma'am @thesushmitasen you have best dancing in world no one can match with you ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/RDzMGnJuCI — Salman khan king of Bollywood (@Matar48820795) November 14, 2020

She does a little bit of the dancing here: https://t.co/vWmGx2CM0j — ?Raquel Herrera (@r_herreraf) November 14, 2020

For the unversed: who is Money Heist's Lisbon?

Ituño plays Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) in the hit Netflix series. In an interview with News18, she had mentioned that she loves Bollywood dance a lot.

Indian connect for actors Alba Flores and Miguel Herrán, who play Nairobi and Rio on the show.

Previously, fans had discovered an Indian connect for actors Alba Flores and Miguel Herrán, who play Nairobi and Rio on the show, respectively. Herrán starred in a desi commercial almost five years ago, and his fans are only just noticing it.

Director Alex Rodrigo also picked a hypothetical desi cast for the show.

In an interview on YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, Rodrigo was shown pictures of several Indian actors such as Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan and asked to cast them in the roles. Rodrigo said that it wasn't easy to pick one, but that Ayushmann Khurrana would probably make for an excellent Indian version of the Professor. He also picked Ranveer Singh as Denver and Surya as Suarez.

To those who aren't aware of the famous 90's hit song Chunari Chunari' check this out!